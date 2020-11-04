Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1,900 as risks bounce back in green

Gold prices mark another U-turn from above the $1,880 level.

Trump wins in Utah, Biden welcomed in Arizona.

NBC predicts Democrats to keep reins of the US House.

Gold trims recent losses while portraying one more pullback from the sub-$1,900 area, currently around $1,897, down 0.46% intraday, during the early Wednesday. The yellow metal wobbles as risks react to the US presidential election updates.

The latest news suggests that President Donald Trump wins in Utah whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden takes Arizona to soften the path to the White House. Elsewhere, the NBC forecasts a smooth journey for the blue wave, favoring Democrats’ major victory.

Given the market’s favor for the Democratic Party’s easy-money image, risks cheer whenever there is any positive news for Biden & Company.

That said, S&P 500 Futures regain over 1.5% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields mark five basis points of intraday losses during the latest upswing.

Looking forward, global markets will be more interested in the election updates than anything else.

Hence, stay tuned here: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

