Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds more than $40, rises above $1,940

- Gold bounces sharply from two-week lows, hits two-day highs.
- Volatility in gold soars but remains limited for some assets ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold prices have risen more than $40 an ounce during the American session so far. XAU/USD bottomed at $1,902/oz following the release of US economic data, in line with the USD peak. From the $1,900 area, it rebounded sharply, and it is trading at $1,944, the highest level since Monday.
A retreat of the US dollar across the board triggered the rally in XAU/USD. The DXY spent most of its time in positive territory, but it failed to hold to gains. It peaked at 93.36 after the better-then-expected US Durable Goods Orders report, and now it is about to drop under 93.00.
In Wall Street, equity prices are mixed. The Nasdaq and the S&P500 hit new record highs and are up 0.95% and 0.35% respectively, but the Dow Jones losses 0.21%. Crude oil is also on a volatile session. The WTI is down marginally for the day after reaching a fresh multi-month high at $43.75.
Silver also rebounded sharply on US hours. XAG/USD found support at $26.00, and it printed daily high above $27.00. It gains 2.65%.
From a technical perspective, the recovery in gold reinforced the $1,900 area as critical short-term support. The positive intraday momentum will likely remain in place while above $1,930. The next resistance stands at $1,950/55. A consolidation above would open the door to more gains.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.1
|Today Daily Change
|9.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1928.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1972.63
|Daily SMA50
|1871.68
|Daily SMA100
|1792.11
|Daily SMA200
|1671.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1937.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1914.4
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1928.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1915.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1903.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1892.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1950.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1962.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the dollar pares data-related gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, recovering as the dollar pares its gains following upbeat Durables Good Orders figures. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's all-important speech on Thursday.
GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.
XAU/USD picked low hanging fruit, faces bigger test now
Gold is on the rise, emerging from the lows near $1.900 as the market mood improves ahead of a critical speech by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”
The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.
WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane
Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day.