US: Durable Goods Orders surge by 11.2% in July vs. 4.3% expected

Durable Goods Orders in the US rose more than expected in July.

US Dollar Index continues to push higher after the data.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States expanded by 11.2%, or $23.2 billion, on a monthly basis to $230.7 billion in July following June's increase of 7.7% (revised from 7.3%), the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. This reading beat the market expectation of 4.3% by a wide margin.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 2.4%," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 9.9%. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, led the increase, $19.6 billion, or 35.6%, to $74.7 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extended its daily rally on the data and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 93.33.