Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back from $2,070 as markets hunker down for holidays

- Gold pulls back after testing $2,070 ahead of Friday’s pre-holiday close.
- Rising investor bets of faster, more frequent Fed rate cuts squeeze Gold higher.
- US inflation continues to cool off, Treasuries ease back amidst risk appetite recovery.
XAU/USD briefly tested above $2,070 on Friday before paring back toward the day’s opening bids. With the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) main interest rate at a 22-year high, markets are incredibly eager for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates, and receding US inflation is pinning investor hopes of an accelerated pace of Fed rate cuts in 2024.
The US Annualized Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in November grew by 3.2% from the same time last year, easing back from market forecasts of 3.3% and declining further from the previous period’s 3.4% (which was also revised down from 3.5%).
Read More: US PCE inflation softens to 2.6% from a year ago vs. 2.8% expected
With US inflation easing back, markets are applying downside pressure to the US Dollar and bidding up Spot Gold in anticipation of Fed rate cuts that may have run too far ahead of what the Fed will be willing to execute; the Fed’s dot plot of interest rate expectations show a median forecast of 75 basis points in rate cuts through the end of 2024. By comparison, markets are currently pricing in bets of 160 basis points in cumulative rate cuts, with some particularly over-eager market participants betting on a rate cut as soon as next March.
With markets wrapping up the last full trading week of 2023 and gearing up for the holiday market break, Friday’s early action saw a notable reversal as the US Dollar pared back the day’s losses and Gold retreated back towards the day’s opening bids.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Spot Gold climbed over 1.10% bottom-to-top on Friday in a last-minute bull run before hitting the wall at $2,070 and reversing back toward Friday’s open near $2,050.
Intraday action in the XAU/USD has been incredibly well-bid as of late, outpacing the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) since breaking to the topside of the moving average last week near $2,020.
A higher-lows pattern has baked into the XAU/USD on daily candles since Spot Gold bottomed out near $1,820 in early October, and long-term technical support is coming from the 200-day SMA rising into $1,960.
December’s early rally into all-time highs has left near-term Gold bids stranded in bull country, and XAU/USD will have to fall back below the $2,000 major handle before bearish patterns can begin to develop.
XAU/USD Hourly Chart
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2053.23
|Today Daily Change
|9.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|2044.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2024.72
|Daily SMA50
|1992.17
|Daily SMA100
|1946.88
|Daily SMA200
|1957.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2046.09
|Previous Daily Low
|2027.56
|Previous Weekly High
|2047.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1973.13
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2039.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2034.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2032.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2020.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2013.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2050.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2057.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2069.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
