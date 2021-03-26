Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD price action remains uninspired but key risk events loom

- Spot gold continues to stick within a few dollars of its 21-day moving average within a tight mid-$1720s-mid-$1740s range.
- The precious metal has been caught this week between the conflicting forces of a strong USD but lower real yields.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to stick within a few dollars of its 21-day moving average, as has been the case for pretty much the entire week, during which time spot prices have been locked within a tight mid-$1720s-mid-$1740s range. On the day, spot gold prices trade a modest 0.3% higher while on the week, they are about 0.7% lower.
Driving the week
Spot gold is about to post its least volatile week in months, with the precious metal having been caught between two conflicting forces. On the one hand, the US dollar (to which gold is negatively correlated) has been on the front foot, with the DXY rallying from under 92.00 to current levels in the upper 92.00s.
On the other hand, bond market price action has been much more precious metal favourable; real US bond yields have declined this week, with the 10-year TIPS yield dropping about 8bps from around -0.6% to closer to -0.7%. Meanwhile, nominal yields have also fallen, but by a less significant amount, meaning inflation expectations have risen even further – 10-year break-evens are currently in the mid-2.30s%, their highest levels since early 2014.
Remember that 1) precious metals like gold typically have a negative correlation to real yields and 2) precious metals like gold are seen as a hedge against inflation, so rising inflation expectations tend to be gold positive. That means the combination of lower real yields and higher inflation expectations this week has prevented XAU/USD from being battered by the rallying USD.
Thoughts on Covid-19 third waves and gold
In recent weeks, the general trend has been for both USD and bond yields to move higher in tandem with each other, mainly as a reflection of optimism about the US economy and the hawkish implications this eventually has for Fed policy. But the narrative appeared to shift a little bit over the past seven or so sessions. It’s been less about optimism about the US recovery and more about concerns regarding third Covid-19 waves in Europe and other parts of the world; this is the main reason why global equities have pulled back (if only very modestly) from recent highs and why crude oil has corrected sharply lower.
There are nascent signs of a third wave in the US also (the 7-day moving average of new Covid-19 cases is up nearly 10% in the last week). While it is hoped that the fact most vulnerable US citizens having been vaccinated already ought to keep the death toll of any third wave in the US low, a pickup in cases is likely to trigger some concerns. A more prolonged period of risk-off is likely to play into USD and US government bonds' properties as safe-havens, meaning a higher USD and lower yields.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.07
|Today Daily Change
|4.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1727.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.13
|Daily SMA50
|1784.61
|Daily SMA100
|1824.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1693.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1755.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.87
Such an environment would likely continue to confuse gold, but key risk events next week, including the release of US March ISM manufacturing PMI on Thursday and the US March NFP report on Friday could help to break the precious metal from its slumber.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.