Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed

- US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve.
- Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation in the European session, having fresh two-week highs at $1992.
The bulls take a breather after the latest leg higher and await the crucial US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index release for fresh trading impulse. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen higher at 54.5 in August vs. July 54.2 while the Employment Index is expected to rise to 45.8 in the reported month vs. 44.3 last.
Both these data due to be published by the ISM institute, at 1400 GMT, are likely to show an improvement in August, which could offer some signs of life to the US dollar.
Therefore, gold prices could see a corrective move lower if the dollar rebound on upbeat data. In contrast, the ISM Manufacturing data disappointment could exacerbate the pain in the dollar, which in turn would drive the yellow metal past the $2000 barrier.
Meanwhile, the sentiment on Wall Street will also remain a key driver for fresh gold trades. At the time of writing, the US dollar has bounced off over a two-year low, still nurses a 0.28% loss to trade below 92.00.
Gold: Technical outlook
From the technical perspective, gold has almost tested the target at $1994 after it charted a pennant breakout on the hourly sticks earlier this Tuesday. The next hurdle in sight remains the $2000 mark. Alternatively, the pattern resistance now support at $1972 will act as the immediate cushion, below which the $1970 level could be challenged.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1988.40
|Today Daily Change
|20.62
|Today Daily Change %
|1.05
|Today daily open
|1967.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.33
|Daily SMA50
|1889
|Daily SMA100
|1803.35
|Daily SMA200
|1681.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1976.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1954.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1968.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1962.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1955.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1943.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1933.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1978.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1988.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2000.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000
Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.