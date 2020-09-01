Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD cheers dollar dumping, closes in on $2000

ANALYSIS |
  • Gold bulls unstoppable, as the US dollar keeps falling.
  • Rallying Treasury yields fail to limit gold’s upside.
  • Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index.

Gold (XAU/USD) hit the highest levels in two weeks near the $1990 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable, courtesy of the relentless declines in the US dollar across its main competitors. The yieldless gold continues to benefit from expectations of a low-interest-rate environment for a prolonged period in the aftermath of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The yellow metal finally dived out of the eight-day-long range above the $1977 hurdle, as it looks to regain the $2000 threshold.

The bullish tone in gold is also backed by the weak performance in the Asian equities following a softer close on Wall Street overnight. The continued rise in the coronavirus cases globally overwhelm the markets. Looking ahead, only a better-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index could come to the rescue of the dollar bulls,

Gold: Hourly chart

Short-term technical perspective  

fxsoriginal

On the hourly chart, Gold has displayed a pennant breakout, having closed the hour above the falling trendline (pattern) resistance at $1972.

The bullish breakout triggered a sharp rally towards the $1990 mark, especially after the price pierced above the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (SMA), then at $1967.50.

Gold now looks to test the pattern target at $1994 en route the critical hurdle at $2000.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed from the overbought territory, still remains bullish near the 68 area.

The pattern resistance now support at $1972 will act as the immediate support, below which the $1970 level could be challenged. That level is the confluence of the 21-HMA and the pattern support.

Should the selling pressure accelerate the upward-sloping 50-HMA at $1964 could come into play.

Gold: Additional levels to consider

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1986.20
Today Daily Change 17.40
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 1967.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1969.33
Daily SMA50 1889
Daily SMA100 1803.35
Daily SMA200 1681.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1976.76
Previous Daily Low 1954.37
Previous Weekly High 1976.79
Previous Weekly Low 1902.76
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1968.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1962.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1955.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1943.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 1933.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 1978.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1988.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 2000.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data

GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000

XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000

Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed

Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed

September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited. 

Read more

WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross

WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross

WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks. 

Oil News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures