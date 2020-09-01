Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD cheers dollar dumping, closes in on $2000

- Gold bulls unstoppable, as the US dollar keeps falling.
- Rallying Treasury yields fail to limit gold’s upside.
- Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index.
Gold (XAU/USD) hit the highest levels in two weeks near the $1990 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable, courtesy of the relentless declines in the US dollar across its main competitors. The yieldless gold continues to benefit from expectations of a low-interest-rate environment for a prolonged period in the aftermath of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The yellow metal finally dived out of the eight-day-long range above the $1977 hurdle, as it looks to regain the $2000 threshold.
The bullish tone in gold is also backed by the weak performance in the Asian equities following a softer close on Wall Street overnight. The continued rise in the coronavirus cases globally overwhelm the markets. Looking ahead, only a better-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index could come to the rescue of the dollar bulls,
Gold: Hourly chart
Short-term technical perspective
On the hourly chart, Gold has displayed a pennant breakout, having closed the hour above the falling trendline (pattern) resistance at $1972.
The bullish breakout triggered a sharp rally towards the $1990 mark, especially after the price pierced above the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (SMA), then at $1967.50.
Gold now looks to test the pattern target at $1994 en route the critical hurdle at $2000.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed from the overbought territory, still remains bullish near the 68 area.
The pattern resistance now support at $1972 will act as the immediate support, below which the $1970 level could be challenged. That level is the confluence of the 21-HMA and the pattern support.
Should the selling pressure accelerate the upward-sloping 50-HMA at $1964 could come into play.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1986.20
|Today Daily Change
|17.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|1967.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.33
|Daily SMA50
|1889
|Daily SMA100
|1803.35
|Daily SMA200
|1681.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1976.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1954.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1968.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1962.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1955.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1943.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1933.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1978.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1988.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2000.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000
Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.