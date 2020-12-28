Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes monthly top near $1,907 as Trump signs covid aid package – Confluence Detector

Gold prices stay positive near a one-week high, currently up 0.80% while easing from the intraday high of $1,900.35 to $1,895, during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends the last Wednesday’s recovery moves from $1,859 toward the monthly top as the market’s sentiment improve on US President Donald Trump’s signing of the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package.
Following his initial rejection, Trump surprised global markets during the early Asian trading while signing the US covid aid package for $600 paycheck and an additional $300 weekly unemployment supplement, per the New York Times.
Read: Breaking: President Trump signs coronavirus relief bill
Also supporting the market sentiment could be the extension of Brexit optimism and a lack of data/events amid the year-end holiday season.
Gold: Key levels to watch
Technically, the yellow metal’s ability to stay past 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the monthly chart, around $1,889, propels the bulls to eye 100-SMA on one day (1D), near $1,898 offers as an immediate target ahead of the $1,900 round-figure.
However, Pivot Point one-month (M1) Resistance 1, coupled with the monthly peak surrounding $1,907 lures the gold buyers for now while November’s top near $1,965 can lure the bullion buyers afterward.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,889 level, resistance turned into support, can offer short-term support during the quote pullback moves.
During the commodity’s weakness past-$1,889, 5-SMA on four-hour (4H) near $1,884 and the previous week’s low near $1,855 could gain the market’s attention.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark as the Brexit deal announcement and US stimulus remained supportive, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December.
EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism
EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading conditions warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the $1900 mark. Sustained USD selling bias provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen exerting pressure on the safe-haven metal.
FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?
It has been year of absolute chaos, but hopefully 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.
US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.19, down 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge recently declined after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill.