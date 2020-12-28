Breaking: President Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

An article by New York Post cites CNN as saying that President Trump has signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill that includes $600 stimulus checks for most Americans.
Key points (Source: New York Post)
The bill authorizes direct checks of $600 for people earning up to $75,000 per year.
The bill creates a new $300 weekly unemployment supplement and replenishes a forgivable loan program for small businesses.
There’s an additional $600 per child stimulus payment.
The news could put a bid under risk assets and weigh over the safe-haven US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
