Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the backdrop of the coronavirus surge and new restrictions announced globally.
The US dollar finds its foot as covid fears resurface and reignite global economic growth concerns. Let’s see how gold is positioned technically amid coronavirus developments and the latest chatter over the US fiscal stimulus.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair is defending the strong $1877 support, which is the convergence of the previous day low, Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and one-month.
Acceptance below the last is likely to trigger a sharp drop towards a minor cap aligned at $1868, the pivot point one-day S2.
The next critical support of the previous month low of $1860 will be on the sellers’ radars.
On the flip side, gold is likely to face a cluster of resistance levels if it recovers some ground towards the relevant upside hurdle at $1888, which is the intersection of the SMA50 one-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
Further north, the pivot point one-day R1 at $1891 will challenge the upward journey.
However, $1894 will be a tough nut to crack for the bulls, as it is the confluence of the previous day high, SMA100 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears
AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid disappointing Australian Q3 Wage Price Index and fresh covid restrictions announced in South Australia. Mounting coronavirus fears lift the demand for the safe-haven US dollar.
USD/JPY sticks to weekly lows just above 104.00 as virus woes escalate
USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week. Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections. BOJ’s Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.
Gold eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support
Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the back drop of the coronavirus surge and new restrictions announced globally.
Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal
WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.