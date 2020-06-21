Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood

- Gold buyers refreshed monthly high before stepping back below $1,750 afterward.
- A surge in the US virus cases, Sino-American tension keeps the market’s risk-tone sour.
- Qualitative headlines, China’s PBOC rate decision will be the key for near-term direction.
Having refreshed the monthly top to $1,752.29, Gold prices ease to $1,746.80 as we write amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the bullion prices probe the highest level since May 20. The precious metal registered notable up-moves on Friday as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 escalated amid fresh numbers from the US. Also supporting the risk-aversion was the US-China tension and downbeat comments by Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren.
Virus, trade and many more to weigh on the risk-tone sentiment...
Considering the latest catalysts, the weekend figures from Florida suggest that the virus cases rise 3.7% over a seven-day average of 3.5% whereas numbers from Texas, Oklahoma and California are also on the spike off-late. T risk of the pandemic was also backed by White House Adviser Peter Navarro during the CNN interview over the weekend.
Additionally, China cited the deadly disease as the reason for turning down meat imports from Tyson, one of the biggest poultry companies in the US. On the contrary, the US State Department suggested that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses steps that the US and its allies are taking to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s challenge to democracies around the world. It should also be noted that Axios recently came out with the news suggesting US President Trump held off sanctions on Xinjiang to have a trade deal with China.
Other than the top-notch catalysts, geopolitical tension in Korea and the terrorist attack in the UK, which killed over 3 people, also weighs on the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
As a result, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.70% to 3,037 as we write. It should also be noted that Wall Street benchmarks have marked downbeat prints off-late while the US 10-year Treasury yields also slipped below 0.70% during the latest fall on Friday.
Although the virus and Sino-American tension are likely to remain as the key catalysts, speech from the RBA Governor Philip Lowe and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate decision can offer additional directives.
Technical analysis
A sustained break above $1,745.12 enables the bulls to aim for May 20 top near $1,754 ahead of targeting the May month peak surrounding $1,765. On the downside, an ascending trend line from March 20, at 1,717 now, becomes the key near-term support to watch during the bullion’s pullback.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1746.37
|Today Daily Change
|2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1744.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.89
|Daily SMA50
|1716.86
|Daily SMA100
|1658.2
|Daily SMA200
|1580.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1704.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Pressured above 0.6800, eyes RBA’s Lowe’s speech
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6820, the lowest since June 15, at the start of the week’s trading in Asia. The escalation in the US-China tussle adds pressure onto the market mood. RBA’s Low, PBOC rate decision eyed for immediate direction.
USD/JPY dwindles below 107.00 as risk aversion dominates in Asia
USD/JPY looks for a firm direction around 106.85. Buyers and sellers jostle over the safe-haven allures of the USD and the JPY. Trade, virus and geopolitical tensions are all in play at the week’s start.
Gold: Bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood
Gold buyers refreshed monthly high before stepping back below $1,750 afterward. The precious metal registered notable up-moves on Friday as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 escalated amid fresh numbers from the US.
The state of the US electorate and the markets: A one way street until the Fall
Presidential election years are the pinnacle of political entertainment in the United States. There is more public interest, more press coverage, more voting and this year more polarization than in any election in a generation.
Oil dips before Baker Hughes data which shows a decline in working rigs
WTI had a pretty good session on Friday breaking the USD 40.00 per barrel psychological level once again. In the US session, there has been a decline in prices as the COVID-19 data seems to be getting worse in the US.