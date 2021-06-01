Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears testing bullish commitments above key daily demand

- Gold fell back from the highest level since early January, pounded in London.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains elevated following 3.7% rally on Tuesday.
- Bears are taking on critical 15-min support but bulls are committed.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls not yet ready to give up on additional gains
The gold price was in the hands of the bears in London following an initial spike to score fresh highs at $1,916.61 as per XAU/USD.
Gold ended the North American session down 0.35% resting around the 50% mean reversion mark of the latest daily bullish impulse at $1,899 and slightly higher than the lows for the day of $1,892.44.
At the start of Asia, the gold price is flat and better offered as it tries to cling to the $1,900 psychological level.
Gold was under pressure despite a softer DXY index that was only able to eke out a 0.1% gain by the end of Wall Street after data showed that while US manufacturing activity picked up last month but showed a soft employment segment of the ISM report.
''Employment dropped to 50.9 vs 55.1 previously – with some suggesting that enhanced unemployment benefits are weighing on labour supply,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Subsequently, DXY dropped to a low of 89.6630, having risen as high as 90.447 on Friday when a measure of US inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992.
However, the overall strength in the US manufacturing data weighed on investor demand for gold when the bond market fell which pushed yields on 10-year Treasuries up 2bps to the highs of the day within the 3.7% rally, denting the demand for the non-interest bearing bullion.
Gold technical analysis
As per the Chart of the Week forecasted, the Gold (XAU/USD) price rallied to score a fresh daily high following a retest of the support structure. However, it failed to extend with momentum and has started to carve out a bearish closing candle for the day.
As identified in the prior New York session on Tuesday, the price of gold is being held up at a critical 15-min level of support.
Prior analysis
Live market analysis
On a break of the support, there are prospects of a downside extension for the day ahead in accordance with the hourly price action:
With that being said, the territory below the current support is treacherous for the bears given the level of historic demand over the past week.
Any fresh lows in the current bearish cycle could be short lived.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
