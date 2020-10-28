Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eyeing $1,871 as downside target – Confluence Detector

Gold is falling alongside stocks as the market mood sours. Rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the US is weighing on the mood, as well as uncertainty about the elections. The chances of a "blue wave" – a massive Democratic victory – that would ensure massive stimulus seems less certain as investors get nervous ahead of the vote.
See Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
In the meantime, how are technicals looking for XAU/USD? Bears seem to have the upper hand.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that significant resistance awaits gold at $1,904, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle, the BB one-day Middle, the Simple Moving Average 10-1h, the SMA 5-4h, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
An even stronger cap awaits XAU/USD at $1,909, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
Some support awaits at $1,886, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1 and the PP one-day S3.
The downside target is $1,871, which is a juncture including the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week and the PP one-week S2.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.