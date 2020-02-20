Gold Price Analysis: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices step back from the multi-month top.
  • Early-month high acts as the immediate support, March 2013 top offers nearby resistance.
  • A downside break of $1,572 will confirm broad bearish formation.

Gold prices decline to $1,606 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since March 2013 the previous day but failed to hold onto gains due to the overbought RSI conditions.

As a result, sellers are now awaiting a downside break of $1,600 to aim for the early-month high nearing $1,594.

However, 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from December 2019, around $1,577 and $1,572 respectively, will limit the bullion’s further declines.

It should be noted that the precious metal’s downside past-$1,572 will confirm a broad bearish rising wedge formation and can trigger a fresh down-leg towards the late-2019 area.

On the upside, March 2013 high near $1,617 acts as the immediate resistance ahead of the rising trendline connecting highs marked during September 20119 and January 2020, close to $1630/31.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1606.76
Today Daily Change -6.21
Today Daily Change % -0.39%
Today daily open 1612.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1575.88
Daily SMA50 1544.59
Daily SMA100 1512.65
Daily SMA200 1470.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1613
Previous Daily Low 1599.56
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1607.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1604.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 1604.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1595.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 1590.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 1617.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 1621.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 1630.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate

AUD/USD drops following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate

AUD/USD fails to cheer an increase in Employment Change. The pair declines to 0.6678 after flashing the intra-day low of 0.6668 as Australia’s employment data disappoints Aussie traders on early Thursday.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead

Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead

Gold prices decline to $1,606 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since March 2013 the previous day but failed to hold onto gains due to the overbought RSI conditions.

Gold News

WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API

WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API

WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the API.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures