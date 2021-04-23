Gold Price Analysis: Price meets hourly 61.8% from daily 61.8% support

- Gold prices meet critical support on the daily chart and key resistance on the hourly.
- The US dollar stalls at resistance following a strong up day on Thursday.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,783.11 and is consolidating in a $3 range in a quiet start to the last Asian session of the week.
Overnight, the commodity complex was pressured and gold prices fell by the same margin as measured by XAU/USD which travelled from a high of $,797.79 to a low of $1,777.28.
A strong US dollar early in the European session was the catalyst where most of the leg work by the bears was done before New York came online.
However, due to better jobless claims, gold dropped again before a drift higher into the close which was met by a falling stock market capping gains.
Initial jobless claims were low again for the second week in a row providing a clear sign the US economy is improving. There were just 547,000 new claims for benefits, well below expectations.
Meanwhile, the stock market doesn’t like the US president’s belief that expenditures can be done on the backs of the wealthiest.
Biden has indicated that he plans to double taxes on capital gains to nearly 40% for the wealthy in order to support those less well off.
Currently, short-term capital gains are taxed at ordinary tax rates (up to 37%) but long-term gains are taxed at lower rates of up to 20%.
Looking forward, next week will be important for not only the Federal Reserve meeting but also the President is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan”.
The news was helping to buoy the greenback which has otherwise suffered at the hands of falling yields for the best part of the current month.
Gold technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure, the price has indeed stalled at a 61.8% Fibonacci resistance.
Prior analysis, 1-hour chart
Bulls will need to break the 10-EMA as well as the structure and rise above a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, or, there is still the probability of a deeper move to the downside and to fully test the bear's commitments at daily support.
Live market, 1-hour chart
This area may now hold and see the price extend deeper into daily support for the final sessions of the week.
However, on a break of resistance, then the daily resistance will be in focus and there will be prospects of a bullish continuation for the week ahead.
After all, the daily correction has also met a 61.8% Fibo confluence with prior highs:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely
Resurgent demand for the greenback put EUR/USD under pressure, although the pair holds above the weekly low. ECB’s cautious stance put some pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
Gold: Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure
On a day where stocks have fallen and the US dollar has risen, the precious metals are under pressure again. The negative correlation between the S&P 500 and DXY is compelling and should be noted.
Ethereum price makes new record high
Ethereum price is decoupling from the Bitcoin universe and printing new highs today on the largest daily volume since February 24. The resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $2,504 is proving a challenge for the second time in two weeks.
Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver
As top officials around the world convene this week for a “climate summit,” President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the most radical expansion of government’s role in the economy since FDR’s New Deal.