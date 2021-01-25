Gold Price Analysis: Investors weigh the covid and stimulus risks, technicaly bearish

- Gold mixed in late NY amid a disparate trade session.
- Investors grow wary of covid variant and Washington's stimulus gridlock.
- Bears are testing the bull's commitments at critical 15-min support.
Gold is consolidating around $1,855 at the time of writing having travelled between a low of $1,847 and $1,867, virtually flat on the day so far.
The mood on Wall Street was mixed at the start of the week with stocks pulling back from record highs amidst covid concerns and stimulus uncertainty.
US lawmakers continue to debate the coronavirus aid package and investors have questions over the efficacy of the vaccines in curbing the pandemic.
Over the weekend, a bipartisan group of senators, the same group that was key to passing a $900 billion package in December, told White House officials that the stimulus spending in President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan provides too much money to high-income Americans.
Gold, which holds a negative correlation to the US dollar, would be expected to come under pressure if the greenback firms on such hold-ups.
''Weakening US Treasury yields are supporting the yellow metal's safe-haven attributes in the tug-of-war against its inflation-hedge features,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''This price action is putting a halt to the recent steepening in the yield curve, which is supportive of gold in the near-term but also highlights gold's new regime — in which prices are relying on a slump in Treasury yields, rather than rising inflation expectations. This doesn't bode well for gold flows as the bloated positioning slate still suggests that a modest rise in rates could reinforce the pain-trade lower,'' the analysts continued, adding:
''Nonetheless, this week's FOMC will likely feature a push-back against recent tapering talk, which should play into gold's favour.''
Gold technical analysis
The 1-hour chart and conditions are bearish with the price expected to extend lower following the significant Fibonacci retracement of the bearish impulse.
In the 15-min chart below, the price is being resisted at critical support, a break of which will open prospects for the downside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7700
The poor performance of equities undermined demand for the AUD. Still, AUD/USD trades a few pips above the 0.7700 mark. Sentiment will likely keep setting the pair’s direction.
EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows
Risk-aversion drove EUR/USD lower alongside dismal German data. The dollar’s demand eased, but the risk of another leg lower is high ahead of first-tier events later in the week.
Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier
Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall.
XAU/USD stays dangerously close to key support area near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair started the new week in a quiet manner and moved sideways in a relatively tight range in the Asian trading hours. Although the pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of $1,868 during the European session, it reversed its course and dropped all the way to $1,847.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.