Gold Price Analysis: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong

- Gold bulls are back in the driving seat but may face fierce opposition in coming days.
- Bears will be seeking for the daily resistance zone to hold and provide the next shorting opportunity.
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Starting with the monthly chart, we can work our way into the daily chart and sketch out the market structure and bias.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that there are prospects of a downside extension following a correction of the first significant bearish impulse.
The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish impulse aligns with monthly resistance and liquidity which offers a high probability target area for the bears to focus on next.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart illustrates that the price has yet to complete a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement which meets prior support structure which would be expected to now act as a strong resistance zone.
Bears would be prudent in waiting to see that this area does indeed deny the bull's from taking back control.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price is now through old support which did not do the job of keeping back the bulls.
It is now likely to act as support again on a restest, but first, we are waiting for a daily close above the structure for initial confirmation.
From here, the bulls can enjoy some time in the driving seat, but the overhead resistance will be a huge hurdle.
A rejection from the structure will likely put the bears back in the driving seat.
An opportunity could be derived from there to catch the next bearish impulse tat would target the said 61.8% Fibo' retracement of the monthly bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Australia Trade Balance greatly beats surplus expectations, but no bid in AUD
AUD rose from 0.7370 to 0.7401 via 0.7352 overnight and was sitting at 0.7406 ahead of the event. Despite the data, the price is unchanged moments after the release but should be underpinned on the positive beat.
USD/CAD hits fresh multi-year lows at 1.2910 amid wave of US dollar weakness
USD/CAD has ground to fresh multi-year lows in recent trade at 1.2910. Indeed, the pair touched the 1.2910 level, meaning that it eked out fresh multi-year lows. USD/CAD closed out Wednesday FX trade 16 pips lower or down 0.13%.
Gold: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Rethinking the composition of Covid relief
The most important requirement is to get the funds out there — soon. Exactly who benefits is secondary. Still, that secondary consideration is a big one. In concrete terms, I favor directing allocations to (a) those with little or no income ...
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!