Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking a re-test of daily support

- Gold corrects the daily bearish impulse but remains within the bearish territory.
- The weekly outlook is bearish despite the strength of the correction.
Further to the prior analysis made in Asia, Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards? the price has indeed corrected from daily support testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior daily bearish impulse.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading some 1.50% higher at $1,710 after climbing from a low of 41,677.95 to a high of $1,715.28.
We are just over two days away from the close for the week and as its stands, the candle looks set to close lower which leaves bearish prospects for the start of the next quarter.
Prior analysis, weekly chart
The weekly outlook is bearish in that the market has corrected the bearish impulse in a significant Fibonacci retracement which would now be expected to see a continuation to the downside.
Live market, weekly chart
The bearish candle for the current week has seen an upside correction on the lower time frames.
This wick would be expected to be filled in, if not this week, then next week if there is a bearish close on Friday.
Prior analysis, daily chart
... a 50% mean reversion from support could be on the cards at this juncture, especially if traders need to sell-back dollars to square their books for the quarter-end.
Live market, daily chart
The price has indeed corrected the bearish impulse and with vigour.
This leaves the prior support exposed and the potential for an upside drift towards the structure as the correction decelerates.
Either way, a downside extension would be expected on failures to continue beyond the resistance structure, inline with the weekly bearish playbook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 on end-of-quarter jitters
EUR/USD is trading choppily on higher ground amid end-of-quarter flows. Markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI and US ADP NFP both missed estiamtes.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.