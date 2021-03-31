Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards?

-
Gold prices are challenging the bull's commitments at critical daily support.
-
A fresh low in Asia and month-end squaring is in focus.
As per the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout, &, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking, and more recently, Gold Price Analysis: Bears attacking critical weekly support, the bears are keeping the momentum going in Asia.
The prices have printed a fresh low for the session of $1,680.71 as it embarks on a test of the London lows of $1,678.77.
1-hour chart
Meanwhile, the weekly remains bearish and the following illustrates the playbook to the downside:
Prior analysis, daily
As can be seen, the price remains trapped, but there is a bearish bias within the channel as follows:
The latest bearish impulse has seen a correction to the 61.8% Fibonacci and beyond, although there are prospects of a downside extension at this juncture on a break of $1,717.
Prior analysis, weekly
The weekly outlook is bearish in that the market has corrected the bearish impulse in a significant Fibonacci retracement which would now be expected to see a continuation to the downside.
Live market, daily & weekly
However, a 50% mean reversion from support could be on the cards at this juncture, especially if traders need to sell-back dollars to square their books for the quarter-end.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern
Cardano price catapulted 9000% from the 2020 low to 2021 high, and the momentum carried the price beyond the all-time high set in January 2018. Over the last five weeks, ADA has been shaping a pennant pattern on the weekly chart.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
How will month / quarter end affect the Dollar?
The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday with the latest gains taking the greenback to fresh one year highs against the Japanese Yen and 4 month highs against the euro.