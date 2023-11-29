Gold price advances to multi-month top as Fed rate cut bets continue to weigh on USD

- Gold price gains positive traction for the sixth straight day and refreshes its multi-month top.
- Dovish Fed expectations, falling US bond yields and a bearish USD continue to lend support.
- The overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on this week's breakout momentum through the $2,008-2,010 horizontal barrier and scales higher for the fifth successive day on Wednesday. This also marks the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven and lifts the commodity to a near seven-month peak, around the $2,052 area during the Asian session. The near-term outlook for the precious metal, meanwhile, remains bullish in the wake of the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias, fuelled by dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will no longer raise interest rates. Moreover, the implied Fed funds futures suggest roughly 85 bps of cumulative interest rate cuts by December 2024, which, along with the underwhelming US bond auction on Tuesday, leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell to 4.274%, or its lowest level since mid-September, dragging the USD to its lowest level since August 11 and boosting demand for the non-yielding Gold price.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to draw support from dovish Fed expectations and weaker US Dollar
- The US Dollar dives to over a three-and-half-month low amid rising bets for a series of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 and continues to boost the Gold price.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that he could see a point where the central bank might start lowering rates if inflation continues to ease over the next few months.
- Waller added that he is increasingly confident that policy is currently well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman offered a contrasting view and reiterated her belief that more rate hikes likely will be needed as evolving dynamics keep inflation elevated.
- Markets expect the Fed to hold its key lending rate steady in a target range between 5.25%-5.5% in December, though officials have stressed the need to remain vigilant on inflation and keep their options open.
- The Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal has been extended by two days beyond its original expiration on Tuesday morning, which could dim the metal's safe-haven appeal.
- Hamas released about 50 hostages as part of the original agreement and is expected to free another 20 over the next two days in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.
- Traders now look to the prelim US GDP report, which is expected to show that the world's largest economy expanded by a 5% annualized pace during the third quarter as against the 4.9% estimated.
- The market attention will then shift to the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred benchmark for measuring longer-term inflation trends on Thursday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price needs to consolidate its recent strong to a multi-month peak before the next leg up
From a technical perspective, this week's sustained breakout through the $2,008-2,010 barrier and the subsequent move-up support prospects for a further appreciating move. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for additional gains.
Any corrective pullback below the Asian session low, however, is likely to find decent support and attract fresh buyers near the $2,035-2,034 region. This should help limit the downside for the Gold price near the $2,020 level, which should now act as a key pivotal point. On the flip side, some follow-through buying beyond the $2,052 region, or a multi-month top touched earlier this Wednesday, will set the stage for a move towards challenging the all-time high, around the $2,079-2,080 zone set in May.
US Dollar price this month
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-3.99%
|-4.61%
|-2.44%
|-4.95%
|-2.76%
|-6.60%
|-3.76%
|EUR
|3.83%
|-0.60%
|1.51%
|-0.94%
|1.18%
|-2.53%
|0.22%
|GBP
|4.43%
|0.61%
|2.11%
|-0.32%
|1.77%
|-1.90%
|0.84%
|CAD
|2.37%
|-1.52%
|-2.14%
|-2.47%
|-0.32%
|-4.07%
|-1.29%
|AUD
|4.73%
|0.92%
|0.34%
|2.39%
|2.08%
|-1.57%
|1.15%
|JPY
|2.68%
|-1.19%
|-1.79%
|0.33%
|-2.13%
|-3.75%
|-0.93%
|NZD
|6.19%
|2.46%
|1.87%
|3.92%
|1.54%
|3.60%
|2.70%
|CHF
|3.63%
|-0.22%
|-0.81%
|1.27%
|-1.16%
|0.93%
|-2.74%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends gains around 0.6650 amid mixed Australian data
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6650, defending gains for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Broad US Dollar weakness and mixed Australian data is keeping the pair supported amid cautious optimism. Strong Australian construction output data offset softer monthly inflation pritnt.
USD/JPY recovers over 50 pips from multi-month low after BoJ's Adachi
USD/JPY is back above 147.00, bouncing off a multi-month low after BoJ's Adachi denied speculation of ending negative rates. Earlier on, the Japanese Yen clinched a two-and-half-month high against the US Dollar, as dovish Fed expectations drove the US bond yields lower.
Gold risks a corrective pullback before the uptrend resumes
Gold price is sitting at the highest level in six months near $2,050 early Wednesday. Overbought RSI on the 1D chart cautions Gold buyers but an impending Golden Cross keeps the uprend intact.
Solana price nears $60 after 6% rise in a day as institutions pour millions into SOL
Solana price has consistently impressed investors this past year with continued growth. This sentiment has been shared by institutions as well, who have made SOL their most preferred altcoin.
The Waller effect
Chris Waller expressed confidence on Tuesday that the current policy is well-positioned to slow the economy and bring inflation back to 2%. His remarks were seen by the market as confirmation that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.