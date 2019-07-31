Gold: Off recent highs as buyers remain cautious ahead of FOMC, trade headlines

Gold traders remain on sidelines ahead of key events.

Recent political news reports have been mixed while doubts over the trade deal act accordingly.

Final statements from Shanghai, Fed decision will be crucial to foresee near-term market direction.

Despite North Korea’s second in a week missile test, Gold prices remain under pressure around $1429 during early Wednesday.

The reason could be tension among global traders ahead of the key events like final announcements from the US-China trade discussions in Shanghai and monetary policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve.

The White House’s likely waiver of Iran sanctions and the US President Donald Trump’s latest tweets indicating no breakthrough in trade negotiations with China could also be considered as additional catalysts weighing on the prices.

It should also be noted that China’s current month official activity data have been mixed with the headline manufacturing gauge keeps being in the contraction region. However, Australia’s inflation data downsized expectations of another rate cut from the Aussie central bank.

The global risk barometer, 10-year treasury yield from the US, has been mostly unchanged around 2.06% during the Asian session.

While fewer market participants expect an upbeat announcement at the end of two-day talks between the US and China, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is most likely to announce 0.25% rate cut, the first since the financial crisis.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland spots 20-day moving average as the support indicating the bullion’s strength: