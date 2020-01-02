Gold nears three-month top amid fresh trade/geopolitical concerns, USD recovery

- Gold prices stay on the front foot for the second consecutive day.
- US-Middle East tension, doubts over phase-two deal seem to be in the spotlight off-late.
- USD recovery, nearness to phase-one deal signing failed to disappoint the Bullion buyers.
Gold prices take the bids around $1,529 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal surged to the highest since late-September the previous day. In doing so, it ignored the US dollar (USD) recovery and nearness to the US-China phase-one deal.
Although the US and China are near to signing the phase-one deal on January 15, doubts over the phase-two talks crossed wires via The Hill. The story mentions the volume of Chinese purchases of the US farm goods, intellectual property violations and forced technology transfer as the key stumbling blocks.
Even so, the US-Middle East tension, coupled with the latest US sanctions on the Cuban Defence Minister, seems to challenge the market’s risk tone and support the safe-haven demand.
In doing so, the US 10-year treasury yields stay on the back foot around 1.87% while the S&P 500 Futures stay mostly unchanged to 3,260 by the press time.
Thursday’s greenback recovery could be attributed to sparse trading conditions and profit-booking as the US data were mixed.
Traders will now keep a close eye on the trade/political headlines for fresh impulse whereas the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and FOMC minutes could entertain momentum traders afterward.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking September 24 top near $1,536, the commodity is less likely to aim for the 2019 top surrounding $1,557. Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,520 may fetch the quote back to $1,500.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1528.97
|Today Daily Change
|11.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77%
|Today daily open
|1517.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1486.08
|Daily SMA50
|1480.23
|Daily SMA100
|1492.91
|Daily SMA200
|1421.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1518.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1516.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1517.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1517.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1516.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1516.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1515.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1518.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1519.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1160 region as dollar recovers poise
The greenback recovered in the first trading day of 2020, dragging the EUR/USD pair to its lowest in over a week. Minor revisions to Markit Manufacturing PMIs failed to trigger directional moves.
AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 0.7000 threshold in what seems just a corrective move after its latest bullish run. Bulls retain control on the pair, will likely resume buying soon.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000
Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new record in 2020 as the cryptocurrency’s network hash rate once again topped previous all-time highs.
Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.
USD/JPY under pressure below 200 DMA
Yen has caught up to its peers, surging against the USD which up until today had been the laggard over these holidays.