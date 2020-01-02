Phase two of US-China trade deal will be more challenging and less transparent than phase one - The Hill

An article in The Hill which is circulating explains that with the phase-one trade deal between the US and China about to be signed, a key threat hanging over the global economy has diminished., although it also highlights the challenges that await negotiators.

After 18 months of wrangling about Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and opening of its markets, investors are hopeful that the current pause in the trade war will be maintained.

But many trade experts are wary. One reason is that disputes inevitably will arise over specific features of the agreement, the most notable being the volume of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods. If so, enforcement mechanisms call for the two sides to settle them during subsequent rounds of talks. But if that doesn’t work, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has indicated the U.S. could re-impose duties on China.

A second reason is that the easiest part of the trade dispute is now past. The hard part is about to begin that will cover long-standing issues relating to intellectual property violations and forced technology transfer by China, as well as subsidization of Chinese industries.