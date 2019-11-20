Gold: Markets flip bullish for the safe haven metal, rallying $10.00 on souring trade-deal headlines

- Bulls slicing through moving averages and extend to a key resistance level.
- Trade war headlines spark a flight to safety and Gold picks up the safe-haven bid.
At the time of writing, spot gold is trading bid, breaking through the cluster of the 21/50 and 200-hour moving averages, (bullish), at $1475 and retaining a flat position on the day so far.
Gold has travelled from a low of $1466.02 to a high of $1478.88 and is back en route to that high following the latest trade deal headlines which have sent risk-sentiment lower ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meetings that are due at the turn of the hour.
The mood in the equity space has been soured again by news that a Phase One US-china trade deal may not be completed this year, a headline courtesy of Reuters. The S&P 500 is printing -0.83% at the time of writing and off by 25 points on the report. Gold has subsequently rallied off its lowest levels for the day by 0.62%, or $10.00.
Bullish markets for gold
Markets are on red alert and sensitive to trade headlines. Coupled with what appears to be a less dovish backdrop from central banks as well as the extra geopolitical theme associated with the bill on Hong Kong human rights whereby the US Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", overtly taken sides with HK rioters, risk sentiment is on thin ice – that's bullish for gold.
Looking ahead, the Federal Open Market Committee minutes are due at the top of the hour, expected to confirm that the Federal Reserve is on hold – See FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The mood in US-Sino trade negotiations are helping gold prices firm yet gain, although the unscheduled meeting between the US President and the Fed Chair is likely providing additional importance to this piece of information in the mosaic that forms the market's investment thesis,"
Analysts at TD Securities argued.
Gold levels
Bulls have breached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of today's range which opens scope for a 100% recovery should the price break the confluence of the resistance line marked by the 14th and 18th Nov highs. A 161% extension meets the 200 4-hour moving average located at $1487.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1474.2
|Today Daily Change
|1.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1472.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1483.7
|Daily SMA50
|1491.93
|Daily SMA100
|1480.71
|Daily SMA200
|1395.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1475.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1465.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1471.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1469.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1466.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1460.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1456.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1476.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1481.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1487.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
