Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support

- A subdued USD demand initially extended some support to gold.
- Renewed US-China trade optimism capped any strong move up.
- The downside seems limited amid mixed trade-related headlines.
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
Following the previous session's rejection slide from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance, a subdued US dollar demand extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity during the Asian session on Thursday.
Focus remains on trade developments
The greenback remained on the defensive in the wake of Wednesday's disappointing macro releases, showing that private-sector employers added 67K jobs in November and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected to 53.9.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction amid renewed trade optimism, led by a Bloomberg report on Wednesday indicating that the US and China are moving closer to a deal before the 15 December tariffs deadline.
This was followed by upbeat trade-related comments from the US President Donald Trump, saying that talks with China were going very well. This eventually boosted the global risk sentiment and dented the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, the fact that Trump on Tuesday said that a trade deal with China may not come until after the 2020 US presidential election might keep a lid on the latest optimism and help limit any sharp pullback, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent recovery move might have already run out of the steam and positioning for the resumption of the near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1474.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1474.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1464.71
|Daily SMA50
|1483.03
|Daily SMA100
|1486.65
|Daily SMA200
|1403.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1484.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1471.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1476.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1479.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1469.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1464.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1457.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1489.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1494.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 200-DMA
Renewed trade optimism helped USD/JPY to rebound from two-week lows. Trump’s mixed signals, subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further gains.