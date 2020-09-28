Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk by nearly 1.6K contracts on Friday, clinching the second drop in a row in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went down for the second consecutive day, now by almost 127K contracts.
Gold still supported by the 100-day SMA
Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal are attempting a consolidative range just above the 100-day SMA, today around $1,846. Friday’s negative price action in gold amidst diminishing open interest and volume leaves the scenario of further consolidation unchanged, at least in the very near-term.
EUR/USD: Sell-off stalls ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is taking a breather following last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data released over the weekend. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns regarding the euro's strength.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism
GBP/USD keeps the early-Asian recovery intact while heading towards 1.2800 pre-London open. The Cable benefits from the weekend headlines suggesting brighter odds of success for the key Brexit talks. The UK prepares for a strict social lockdown. BOE policymaker defends negative rates.
Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support
Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum.
Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week
The US dollar extended Friday’s pull back from two-month highs, undermined by the improved risk sentiment amid optimism over the US fiscal stimulus and China’s economic recovery.
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.