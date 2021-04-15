Gold Futures: Further decline not ruled out

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 1.6K contracts in light of flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and shrunk by around 30.7K contracts.

Gold poise for extra consolidation

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday and prolonged the erratic activity for yet another session. The move was accompanied by rising open interest, indicative that extra losses are not ruled out in the very near-term. On the upside, the key barrier still emerges at the $1,760 area.