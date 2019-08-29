Gold: Fresh risk-off renews buying interest around $1,540

- Recently heavy risk-tone, amid trade/political headlines, pleases the Gold buyers.
- Uncertainty surrounding September month US-China trade talks joins, mixed Fed speak and Hong Kong geopolitical tension.
With the latest trade/political headlines renewing risk-off, Gold takes the bids near $1,540 by the press time of early Thursday.
The safe-haven witnessed a pullback on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD), which generally has an inverse relationship with Gold, grew on the back of no major negatives, be it for trade or from economic calendar. With this, Wall Street recovered its previous losses and the US 10-year treasury yield also stood unchanged by the day-end to 1.468%.
However, the risk-on couldn’t last long as the latest Fed speak favors the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision while the White House Adviser Peter Navarro keep exerting pressure for further rate-cuts. Elsewhere, Reuters ran a story expecting rate cuts from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).
In a case of the trade deal with China, the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin seems uncertain about September meeting despite remaining mostly positive of the talks. Though, Agence France-Presse (AFP) released the latest updates from the group of top-tier business houses from the US that are complaining about the Trump administration’s tariff war with China.
On a geopolitical note, Xinhua terms China’s deployment of troops in Hong Kong as a routine annual rotation.
While a lack of clarity on market direction has been pushing Gold upward, an active economic calendar and trade/political news will play their role during the rest of the day.
Technical Analysis
Investors wait for a sustained break of recent high surrounding $1,555 in order to aim for $1,600 round-figure while a four-week-old rising trend-line at $1,518 offers near-term strong support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows
The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.
GBP/USD: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD
With its sustained trading under a downward-sloping trend-line since July 18, coupled with bearish MACD signal, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2218 on early Thursday.
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range, bound by higher equities
USD/JPY rose from 105.70 to just above 106 overnight and is currently to trading down -0.16% and in a range between 105.93 and 106.12 as markets continue to consolidate following a surprise rally in stocks on Wall Street.
Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up
Spot gold prices have petered out in the US session and have been capped at $1,546.90, a touch below the start of the week's highs for 2019 at $1,555.33.
US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%
Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.