Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed

- The Fed cuts rates by 25bp as expected and GBP/USD falls.
- Fed cuts interest rate on excess reserves to 1.55% from 1.80%.
- Gold drops over $12 of 0.85% on Fed hawkish cut.
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut. Spot Gold had been trading as high as $1495.69 before it dropped to a low of $1,483.16, in an extension during Powell's presser. December gold was higher by $6, or 0.4%, at $1,496.70 on Comex, ahead of the Fed news.
US dollar index climbed
US dollar index climbed to a session high of 97.80, from 97.72 , immediately after the Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points which were a weight on the yellow metal. Investors and the consumer will cheer such a move, and with anticipation of further cuts down the line, investment into US-denominated assets could be seen to be supporting the US Dollar in the near term and thus be a wight on the Gold price which had benefited from geopolitical and economic tensions this year.
One of the major takeaways from initial releases of the decision and statement was the wording that had changed to The Federal Open Market Committee said it "would monitor the economic outlook as it "assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate." December gold was at $1,494.10 an ounce in electronic trading, shortly after the Fed policy statement.
Key takeaways from the Fed
- Rates lowered to range of 1.50%-2.00%.
- Markets priced in a 97% chance of a cut before the decision.
- Prior range was 1.75%-2.00%.
- Uncertainties remain, will assess the appropriate rate path.
- George and Rosengren wanted no change.
- Change of wording in the statement says it will monitor incoming info "as it assesses the appropriate path" for the target range.
- Sets IOER at 1.55%, as expected.
- Economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate, the same as prior.
- Repeats that job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low.
- Household spending has been rising at a strong pace vs 'appears to have picked up'.
Market takes this as a hawkish cut
"With rates potentially on hold for the remainder of the year, equities surging to all-time highs and a persistent sense of optimism on the trade front, the yellow metal could face significant headwinds in the near term," analysts at TD Securities explained.
"Indeed, the stalling of the rally continues to see momentum signals fade, as the trigger for modest long liquidations has crept higher from $1,475/oz yesterday, to $1,482/oz today, which increases the risk of a swift gap to the downside should the market receive a "hawkish" cut."
From here, the rest of the week will be key, with plenty of scheduled data to digest which will surely rock the apple cart one way or the other should the data be out of line with expectations. For the price of Gold, the next key data will be Chinese Manufacturing, nonfarm Payrolls and US Manufacturing.
Key manufacturing data ahead and trade wars:
-
Trade war with China suffocating US manufacturers - GT
-
Cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile is not a big obstacle for China and the US to sign a trade deal - GT
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1484.73
|Today Daily Change
|-2.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1487.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.82
|Daily SMA50
|1504.54
|Daily SMA100
|1466.03
|Daily SMA200
|1382.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1494.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1483.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1488.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1490.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1482.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1478.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1472.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1499.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1504.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises after the Fed rate cut
EUR/USD is rising above 1.11, in choppy trade following the Fed's rate cut. The central bank is on hold, reluctant to raise nor cut rates.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 after the Fed decision, amid UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the Fed cut rates and as the UK Brexit Party may ease PM Johnson's path to victory in the December 12 elections.
USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 109 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% as expected.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.