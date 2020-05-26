Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710

- XAU/USD extends slide amid risk appetite, retreats further from multi-year highs.
- Gold testing 20-day moving average around $1715/oz.
Gold prices extended losses after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at $1709/oz, the lowest level since May 13. It is hovering around $1712, down $15 for the day so far.
The decline took place as equity prices rally in Wall Street. The Dow Jones gains 2.35% while European markets posted gains of 1.65% on average. The surprise regarding gold’s performance is related to the US dollar. The greenback is falling sharply across the board, and it is even losing ground versus the Japanese yen. Usually, XAU/USD benefits from a weaker dollar, but it is not the case on Tuesday.
Technical levels
From a technical perspective, the outlook for gold in the short-term deteriorated further after breaking under $1720, the lower bound of the recent consolidation range.
The area around $1710 capped the slide, a break lower would expose the next critical support around $1700 that if broken, could trigger a bearish acceleration. On the upside, $1720 could be seen as the immediate resistance followed by $1735 (May 26 high).
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1714.59
|Today Daily Change
|-12.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|1726.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1716.29
|Daily SMA50
|1667.36
|Daily SMA100
|1628.2
|Daily SMA200
|1560.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1714.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.