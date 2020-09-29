Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region

- Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday.
- A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
- The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session, just below multi-day tops set earlier this Tuesday.
The precious metal built on the previous day's goodish rebound from 100-day SMA support, around the $1849 region, and gained some traction during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. A mildly softer US dollar was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Adding to this, a modest pullback in the US equity futures further underpinned the precious metal's safe-haven status. The prevalent cautious mood was further reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards limiting any meaningful slide for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures and upbeat Chinese data released over the weekend capped the upside for the commodity. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the first US presidential debate on Tuesday, leading to a subdued/range-bound price action.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD. Apart from this, Tuesday release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Meanwhile, the overnight bounce might still be categorized as a short-covering bounce from a technically significant moving average (100-day SMA). Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run out of the steam ahead of the $1900 strong horizontal support breakpoint.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1881.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1881.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1926.08
|Daily SMA50
|1943.86
|Daily SMA100
|1847.25
|Daily SMA200
|1726.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1883.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1869.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1861.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1859.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1824.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1893.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1905.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.