Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region

  • Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday.
  • A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
  • The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session, just below multi-day tops set earlier this Tuesday.

The precious metal built on the previous day's goodish rebound from 100-day SMA support, around the $1849 region, and gained some traction during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. A mildly softer US dollar was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Adding to this, a modest pullback in the US equity futures further underpinned the precious metal's safe-haven status. The prevalent cautious mood was further reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards limiting any meaningful slide for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures and upbeat Chinese data released over the weekend capped the upside for the commodity. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the first US presidential debate on Tuesday, leading to a subdued/range-bound price action.

In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD. Apart from this, Tuesday release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Meanwhile, the overnight bounce might still be categorized as a short-covering bounce from a technically significant moving average (100-day SMA). Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run out of the steam ahead of the $1900 strong horizontal support breakpoint.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1881.21
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1881.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1926.08
Daily SMA50 1943.86
Daily SMA100 1847.25
Daily SMA200 1726.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1883.08
Previous Daily Low 1848.82
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1869.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1861.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 1859.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1824.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 1893.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1905.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback

EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight

GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight

GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region

Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region

Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate

Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate

Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.

Read more

WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed

WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed

WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures