Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

- Reviving safe-haven demand helped build on the recent positive move.
- Fed rate cut expectations/subdued USD price action remained supportive.
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour.
The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session on Friday and added to this week's positive move, further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark amid reviving safe-haven demand.
Bulls trying to seize near-term control
Against the backdrop of growing concerns about slowing global economic growth, risk of an early snap election in the UK weighed on investors' sentiment and drove flows towards traditional safe-haven assets – including Gold.
The global flight to safety was further evident from a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, which coupled with firming Fed rate cut expectations provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Adding to this, a subdued US Dollar price action further underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity, albeit the uptick seemed to lack any strong bullish conviction on the back of US-China trade optimism.
Reports suggested that China aims to buy at least $20 billion of American farm products as a part of the phase one deal in the first year. This would bring purchases back to 2017 levels, or before the US-China trade war began.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1504.61
|Today Daily Change
|1.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1503.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1493.02
|Daily SMA50
|1505.19
|Daily SMA100
|1461.14
|Daily SMA200
|1379.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1504.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1488.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1497.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1498.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1494.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1492.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1482.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1476.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1514.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1525.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
