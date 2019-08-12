Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496

- Japan holiday, lack of fresh trade/political headlines keep gold prices in check.
- Market fears around multi-year highs, overbought technical indicators add to dormancy.
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia.
The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations, dimming prospects of any development in the near future. However, expectations of a September month negotiation between the giants aren’t ruled out and that exerts downside pressure on the safe-havens.
Global central banks like Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets during last-week by announcing larger than expected rate cuts. Also, Goldman Sachs recently supported the case of the global recession based on increasing trade war between the US and China. Furthermore, geopolitical tension emanating from the Middle East and Brexit also contribute to the rush towards risk-safety.
Though, prices are trading near multi-year highs without much correction since August, which in turn triggers fears of a hard pullback amid overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI). Adding to this, Japanese markets are off today and the global economic calendar is also light.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland highlights increasing odds for the yellow metal’s gradual declines towards $1,480:
Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Should there be prospects of a meeting between the US and Chinese trade officials in September, gold can likely continue to give back some ground to the bears on profit-taking and on a break back below the 1480s, a deeper retracement back to the 1430s could play out once the 23.6% Fibo in the 1450s gives.
Bulls will look to the 1528/30s but the price will be expected to hold initial tests. Further out, bulls will look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560, guarding the Oct 2012 highs at 1795. The 1800s arrive as the 2011 highs and the price has touched the 61.8% Fibo retracement of those highs to the late 2015 swing lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern
EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia. The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.