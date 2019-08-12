Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496

Japan holiday, lack of fresh trade/political headlines keep gold prices in check.

Market fears around multi-year highs, overbought technical indicators add to dormancy.

With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia.

The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations, dimming prospects of any development in the near future. However, expectations of a September month negotiation between the giants aren’t ruled out and that exerts downside pressure on the safe-havens.

Global central banks like Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets during last-week by announcing larger than expected rate cuts. Also, Goldman Sachs recently supported the case of the global recession based on increasing trade war between the US and China. Furthermore, geopolitical tension emanating from the Middle East and Brexit also contribute to the rush towards risk-safety.

Though, prices are trading near multi-year highs without much correction since August, which in turn triggers fears of a hard pullback amid overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI). Adding to this, Japanese markets are off today and the global economic calendar is also light.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland highlights increasing odds for the yellow metal’s gradual declines towards $1,480: