Gold bulls taking back control on trade-war angst, eye $1,487

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Gold is bid in a jittery climate due to trade war angst for which gold can be expected to be a top priority for portfolio managers.
  • A 161% extension meets the 200 4-hour moving average located at $1487.

Spot gold is currently trading at $1,473.51 at the time of writing, slightly off -0.08% having moved within a $12 range between $1,466.02 and $1,478.88. Gold has been in a chop in Asia on Thursday as trade headlines take up the market's focus.

A series of news has been making for a jittery climate for which gold can be expected to be a top priority for portfolio managers as we approach the holiday season and less liquid markets; Indeed, gold can attract a safe-haven demand at times of volatility where investors will be looking for a place to invest their idle capital, especially should stock markets take a turn for the worst. 

Trade war headlines take up the focus

The discussions over ‘phase one’ of the US-China deal continue to drag on. "The latest report was that the rolling back of tariffs will be tied to the preliminary terms set when the trade talks failed in May," as analysts at ANZ Bank explained, noting that "the Chinese have reportedly demanded that all tariffs imposed after May be removed immediately and then tariffs imposed before that be lifted gradually...Regardless, the difficulty passing even the limited scope of ‘phase one’ highlights how tough getting a substantive ‘phase two’ agreement will be."

Overnight, a Reuters report highlighted how there are risks that a Phase One deal will not be passed prior 2020 which played havoc on risk sentiment and associated markets. Gold responded in kind and rallied, as did the Yen. US 2-year treasury yields continued to probe yesterday afternoon’s low at 1.56% and the 10-year yields were testing 1.73%. considering that the markets are only pricing only a 5% chance of easing at the December meeting and with the Federal Open Market Committee minutes underpinning a hold and wait and see approach from the Federal Reserve, gold can continue to enjoy subsequent demand. 

Gold levels

 

Bulls had breached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday's range which opens scope for a 100% recovery should the price break the confluence of the resistance line marked by the 14th and 18th Nov highs. A 161% extension meets the 200 4-hour moving average located at $1487.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1473.62
Today Daily Change 1.13
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1472.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1483.7
Daily SMA50 1491.93
Daily SMA100 1480.71
Daily SMA200 1395.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1475.43
Previous Daily Low 1465.08
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1471.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1469.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1460.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 1456.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 1476.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 1481.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1487.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance

The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The FOMC minutes on Wednesday had little to no impact on the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY on the back foot on trade-war angst, bears eye break of trendline support

USD/JPY on the back foot on trade-war angst, bears eye break of trendline support

USD/JPY is on the back foot in a risk-off climate following the news that the US Senate unanimously approved a bill to place trade pressure on Hong Kong in support of democracy protesters and the Chinese officials responded angrily.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls taking back control on trade-war angst, eye $1,487

Gold bulls taking back control on trade-war angst, eye $1,487

Spot gold is currently trading at $1,473.51 at the time of writing, slightly off -0.08% having moved within a $12 range between $1,466.02 and $1,478.88. Gold has been in a chop in Asia on Thu as trade headlines take up the market's focus.

Gold News

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures