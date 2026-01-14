The USD/JPY pair tumbles to around 158.25 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) rebounds against the US Dollar (USD) after Japanese officials warned of potential intervention to shore up the currency. Traders will keep an eye on the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday, along with the Fedspeak.

Earlier this week, the JPY fell amid worries about looser fiscal and monetary policy as speculation rises that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will call an early snap election to consolidate her power. However, the downside for the JPY might be limited amid intervention fears from Japanese authorities. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued another verbal warning on Wednesday, saying officials would take "appropriate action against excessive FX moves without excluding any options."

The US producer prices picked up slightly in November, while US Retail Sales increased more than expected during the same period. Furthermore, data released last week showed that the US Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.4% in December.

These reports support the case that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates on hold for the next several months, which could provide some support to the Greenback against the JPY. Morgan Stanley analysts pushed back their expectations for rate cuts to June and September, from January and April, after Friday’s jobs data.