TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

  • Litecoin whale activity has reached a five-week high over the past three days.
  • Litecoin open interest also surged to 8.25 million LTC on Wednesday, its highest level since the October 10 leverage flush.
  • LTC faces rejection at the 20-day EMA after a brief rise.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Litecoin (LTC) has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices.

Whale transactions (>$100K) have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

"Historically, an asset has a significantly higher likelihood of reversal on whale spikes," wrote Santiment in an X post on Tuesday.

LTC Whale Transactions (>$100K). Source: Santiment

These whale transactions may have largely been targeted at buying activity as Litecoin exchanges have recorded net outflows of more than $45 million over the past three days, according to Coinglass data.

Simultaneously, Litecoin open interest (OI) has also surged during the same period. Between Monday and Wednesday, LTC OI has risen over 54% to 8.25 million LTC, its highest level since the October 10 leverage flush. Litecoin's price was sitting above $100 the last time OI was around such levels.

LTC Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

Open interest is the total worth of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market. The increase indicates a return of risk appetite in LTC derivatives trading avenues.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles near 20-day EMA

Litecoin is struggling on Wednesday to break above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) after finding support at $75. A firm rise above these EMAs could see LTC test a descending trendline resistance extending from November.

LTC/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) remain below their neutral levels after a brief upward rise, indicating dominant bearish momentum lingers.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.