According to Fox News' Edward Lawrence, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said just now about a Phase One China trade deal: "Negotiations are continuing and progress is being made on the text of the phase-one agreement."

Fox News' Edward Lawrence also said that President Donald Trump, on his departure for Texas, said about a Phase One China Deal: "China wants to make a deal. The question is: Do I want to make a deal? Because I like what's happening right now. We're taking in billions and billions of dollars.

