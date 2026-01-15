Gold price (XAU/USD) climbs to near $4,615 and is set to retest a record high during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal extends its upside as traders flock to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Traders brace for the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims report, which will be released later on Thursday.

Tensions in Iran rise after US President Donald Trump threatened to take action over a violent crackdown against protestors, with the US moving military staff and the Iranian government warning neighboring countries against assisting an attack.

On Tuesday, Trump canceled all meetings with Iranian officials and promised protesters that help is on the way, without specifying what he meant. Such developments tend to boost demand for Gold as a traditional safe-haven asset, as investors seek protection against potential conflict escalation.

Furthermore, concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence might contribute to the yellow metal’s upside. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that the Fed has received subpoenas from the Justice Department over statements he made to Congress last summer on cost overruns for a $2.5 billion building renovation project at the central bank's headquarters in Washington. Powell called the threats a "pretext" for putting pressure on the US central bank to cut the interest rates.

On the other hand, rising expectations that the US central bank will keep rates on hold for the next several months could weigh on the non-yielding precious metal. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed last week that the Unemployment Rate in the US ticked lower to 4.4% in December. Additionally, data released on Wednesday showed that the US producer prices picked up slightly in November, while US Retail Sales increased more than expected during the same period.