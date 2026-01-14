Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD surges to $93.50 record, $100 in sight

Silver prices skyrocketed to a new record high on Wednesday after bouncing off a daily low of $86.91, hitting a new all-time high at $93.52, and it seems poised to clear the $100.00 barrier in the near term. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $93.05, soaring over 7%.

Economic data in the US showed that inflation on the producer side was 3% in November, exceeding forecasts for headline and core prices. Also, Retail Sales improved in November, but the US Dollar failed to rally.

Some of the reasons are the threat to the Fed’s independence after the Department of Justice (DoJ) subpoenaed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the Fed's building renovations. Fed Chair Powell said that those were just pretexts as the central bank is focused on dictating monetary policy using the tools available to it, not on complying with the White House administration.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Silver’s uptrend is parabolic, and so far, it is nearly 30% up year-to-date. Momentum remains bullish as portrayed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which, despite being overbought, the strength of the trend indicates the most extreme level would be 80.

If XAG/USD clears $94.00, the next stop would be $94.50, followed by $95.00. Up next lies the $100.00 print. Conversely, if XAG/USD stumbles below $90.00, the first support would be the January 14 low of $86.91, followed by the December 29 cycle high at $83.75

XAG/USD Price Chart — Daily

Silver daily chart