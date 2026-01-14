US President Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some advanced computing chips

US President Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on select semiconductors, including the Nvidia H200 AI processor and a similar semiconductor from AMD called the MI325X, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The proclamation, which cited national security as a justification, is part of a broader attempt to create incentives for chipmakers to produce more semiconductors in the United States and decrease reliance on chip manufacturers in other countries like Taiwan.

Market reaction

As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.04% on the day at 0.6680.