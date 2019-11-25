Gold bears looking for a break of $1,455 on risk-on headlines

- Gold is offered at the start of the week below the 21-4hr MA.
- Geopolitical headlines are risk-friendly and weigh on the yellow metal.
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed in the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data. Prices fell at the start of this month, dropping close to a 5% slide to around $1,445 before rebounding to test $1,480, picking up on risk-on and risk-off themes and money flows. Predominately, it has been trade and Brexit at the forefront of the geopolitical themes as described in this week's Asia open: Recap of latest developments as risk-on tones emerge
Geopolitical headlines favour downside in gold
The latest headlines have been positive, with the UK Tory party well ahead of Labour, pointing to a victory for PM Jonson and a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU. There have also been some promising gestures of a trade deal compromise with the Chinese raising penalties for IP theft as well as there being a landslide victory for the Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong news should be risk-friendly considering the combination with pro-Sino/US 'phase-one' deal headlines at the close of markets last week. President Trump claimed that the stuttering US-China deal is “coming along very well” but he also made clear a reluctance to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which passed Congress with overwhelming support. "Republican senators responded by insisting that the bill would become law, using a Congressional override of a presidential veto if needed," analysts at Westpac noted. However, the reaction in the gold price would indicate that markets are comfortable with the election outcome and Trump's reluctance.
US data keeps US dollar bid
As for US data, the final November University of Michigan US consumer sentiment climbed to 96.8 (preliminary 95.7) and expectations rose to 87.3. The US November flash Markit PMIs beat expectations as manufacturing rose to 51.6 (vs est. 51.0, prior 50.6) while services rose to 52.5 (est. 51.4, prior 51.3). Consequently, US 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.59% to 1.63% while the 10-year yields were ranging between 1.75% and 1.78%. The US dollar ended 0.30% higher and markets are pricing only a 5% chance of easing at the December meeting.
Gold levels
Bears are below the 21 4-hour moving average and a 50% mean reversion of the correction of the 12th Nov lows. A break of the 61.8% and 1455 open risk into the 1445 territories that guard the late June highs and a 127.6% extension to 1436.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1460.47
|Today Daily Change
|-1.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1462.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1478.72
|Daily SMA50
|1490.24
|Daily SMA100
|1482.35
|Daily SMA200
|1398.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1473.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1461.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1466.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1458.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1454.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1446.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1477.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1481.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful
GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.
USD/JPY firm in Asia open as Hong Kong election results support risk appetite
USD/JPY has been a pretty steady open despite a handful of weekend headlines pointing to a less pessimistic outlook for the various geopolitical themes which have kept markets on alert. USD/JPY pair is technically neutral.
Gold bears looking for a break of $1,455 on risk-on headlines
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed in the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data. Prices fell at the start of this month, dropping close to a 5% slide to around $1,445.
The Week Ahead: Is Conventional Wisdom Too Optimistic?
There have been 3 general issues that the macro-fundamental picture has revolved around this year: trade, growth, & Brexit. On all 3 counts, conventional wisdom seems unduly optimistic, and this may have helped dampen volatility.