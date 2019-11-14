Gold awaits clear direction around $1470 amid risk reset

- The latest trade positive headlines keep a check on Gold’s recovery.
- US-China trade discord, Hong Kong unrest and the USD weakness helped the bullion the previous day.
- Trade/political news will keep the driver’s seat amid a light economic calendar.
With the fresh optimism surrounding the US-China trade accord, Gold prices struggle to extend the previous recovery while taking rounds to $1,471 amid Friday’s initial Asian trading session.
In addition to the Politico and South China Morning Post’s (SCMP) updates on a likely extension to the Huawei sanction waiver, comments from the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) McKenny, signaling further talks on Friday and a 50% chance to the deal, brightened the risk sentiment off-late.
The yellow metal rose to one week high on Thursday as trade/political catalysts keep risk tone heavier while the broad weakness of the US dollar (USD) added strength to the momentum. Trade negotiators between the United States and China keep juggling after China denied mentioning the number for the US farm imports. Also weighing the talks were political tensions surrounding Hong Kong protests and China’s objection to the US transit in Taiwan waters. Additionally, disappointing data from Australia and China further pleased the bullion buyers on Thursday.
The USD weakness could be attributed to the Federal Reserve officials’ inability to provide any clear direction to the future monetary policy while the US Jobless Claims’ surge to the highest since June strengthened the greenback bears.
Moving on, a light economic calendar until the US will keep the market’s focus on trade/political headlines for fresh impulse whereas the United States (US) Retail Sales and Industrial Production could entertain traders afterward.
Technical Analysis
100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $1,479/80 acts as an immediate upside barrier ahead of $1,500 round-figure while the recent low around $1,445 and an early-July high around $1,436/35 could please sellers during the pullback.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1471.12
|Today Daily Change
|6.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|1464.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1487.36
|Daily SMA50
|1494.5
|Daily SMA100
|1478.11
|Daily SMA200
|1392.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1467.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1456
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1463.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1460.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1457.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1451.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1446.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1473.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1480.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1024 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market traded mainly sideways with a spike at the end of the London session.
GBP/USD: On the bids above 100-bar SMA
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains from 50% Fib retracement level while taking the bids to 1.2885 during the early Asian. Bullish MACD indicates pair’s another run-up to the short-term key resistance line.
USD/JPY extends the bounce to 108.50 on fresh trade optimism
The USD/JPY pair extends its bounce from eight-day lows of 108.25 in Friday's Asian trading, with the bulls now testing the 108.50 level after White House Economic Adviser Kudlow's comments bolstered US-China trade deal hopes.
Gold awaits clear direction around $1470 amid risk reset
With the fresh optimism surrounding the US-China trade accord, Gold prices struggle to extend the previous recovery while taking rounds to $1,471 amid Friday’s initial Asian trading session.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?