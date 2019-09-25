Gold and Silver take a hit on strong Dollar demand

- Spot Gold prices travelled from a high of $1535.14 to a low of $1500.55.
- Spot Silver, ended -3.50% falling from a high of $18.68 to a low of $17.82.
The recent repo market dealings have seen a sharp spike in the Dollar due to demand factors which has led to an equally sharp fall in precious metals. Also, US stocks were making a comeback and US yields were back on the rise as markets priced out the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, putting it down to much more of the same old same old.
Spot Gold prices travelled from a high of $1535.14 to a low of $1500.55, ending on Wall Street -1.75%. The white metal, Silver, ended -3.50% falling from a high of $18.68 to a low of $17.82. As for futures, Gold for December delivery on Comex fell a whopping $27.90, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,512.30 an ounce while December Silver lost 55.5 cents, or 3%, to $18.073 an ounce, a day after posting a decline of 0.4. The Gold and Silver ratio travelled 1.80% higher from a low of 82.11 to a high of 84.06. US stocks bounced back with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 168 points, or 0.6%, at 26,994, while the S&P 500 index put up 18 points or 0.6% at 2,985. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 87 points or 1.1% at 8,083.
Repo market supporting the Dollar
The overnight dollar repo market was heavily oversubscribed, the second-highest on record, and the liquidity shortage is getting worse again which is supportive of the Dollar due to there being so much demand yet so little liquidity, forcing the NY Federal Reserve to jump into financial markets in an attempt to keep interest rates moving higher, injecting hundreds of billions for the first time sinceth global financial crisis.
As for US yields, the yield on the US 10-year note was rising 8-basis points to 1.72%, its biggest one-day rise since Sept. 13th and while the 2-year note rate rose 7.9 basis points to 1.683%. The 30-year bond yield added 8.8 basis points to 2.181%. The DXY climbed 0.70%.
US data
"In the US, new home sales rose 7.1% to 713k in August, close to post-GFC highs. The supply of new homes dropped to 5.5 months from 5.9 months. The data follow other positive development in housing recently with starts, permits, and the NAHB index all rising. Low mortgage rates from the Fed’s recent cuts are contributing to the rise in activity," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Gold levels
We are seeing failures at critical upside levels which now open the prospects of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470. Thereafter, we have the 19 July swing highs down at 1,452.93. Should fundamentals kick back in, however, bulls can look back to the 1535 resistance with the 1,550 level in sight, which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target.
Silver levels
Bears closed below the 21-day moving average around 18 the figure and have their eyes set on the 16.50s (July resistance) further down. On the way there, we have a 38.2% retracement target at 17.50 and a 50% at 16.80 with the 61.8% down at 16.10. On the upside, the 19.60s and Sep. highs will be a focal point for the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines
News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood
The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Wednesday to reach a fresh daily high of 107.88.
XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength
Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.
A note on American Congressional impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.