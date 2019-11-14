Gold and Silver Price News: XAU/USD extends the upside near $1,470/Oz

- Gold edges higher near the $1,470 region.
- The weak note in the dollar pushes prices higher.
- Fed’s Powell will testify again later today.
The once troy of the yellow metal is prolonging the positive streak on Thursday and approaches the $1,470 region.
Gold up on weak-USD, looks to trade, Powell
Gold is up for the third session in a row in the second half of the week, always in response to the resurgence of trade concerns around the lack of progress on the ‘Phase One’ deal. The resurgence of the trade effervescence woke up after President Trump failed to unveil extra details on the trade scenario earlier in the week.
Also collaborating with the upside, the greenback is shedding some ground after failing once again to push the US Dollar Index further north of recent tops in the 98.40/50 band, all despite Wednesday’s positive CPI figures and the upbeat assessment of the US economy by Fed’s Powell at his testimony.
Later in the day, US Producer Prices and the weekly report on the US labour market should keep the attention on the buck ahead of the second testimony by Chief Powell, this time to the House Budget Committee.
Still on the metals complex, Silver is tracking the performance of Bullion and is up for the second day in a row, managing to surpass the ley barrier at $17.00 the figure. The weak note in the greenback continues to support the USD-denominated universe while recent oversold levels of the white metal have been also adding to the rebound.
Gold key levels
As of writing Gold is gaining 0.45% at $1,469.89 and a breakout of $1,478.32 (100-day SMA) would expose $1,496.85 (55-day SMA) and then $1,519.70 (monthly high Oct.3). On the downside, the next support emerges at $1,456.08 (monthly low Nov.8) seconded by $1,449.39 (38.2% Fibo of the May-September rally) and finally $1,416.12 (50% Fibo of the May-September rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as Germany avoids recession
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.10 after Germany surprised by reporting growth in the third quarter. Earlier, the USD remained bid after the first day of Powell's testimony and trade tensions.
GBP/USD struggles closer to 1.28 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.28 as the US Dollar maintains its strength and ahead of the UK retail sales figures. Election speculation remains rife four weeks ahead of the vote.
USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle
US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1466-67 region.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.