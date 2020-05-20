Gold: A new record high is expected – Credit Suisse

Gold has completed a small bull triangle for a resumption of its core uptrend, although poor momentum and consensus positioning lends a note of caution. Big picture though, analysts at Credit Suisse maintain a long-held view from June last year for an eventual move to a new record high above $1921.

Key quotes

“Gold has completed a small bullish ‘triangle’ continuation pattern above the $1747 high and although we have concerns with respect to momentum and consensus positioning, we look for the bull trend to resume for a test of $1796/1803 next. We look for this to then cap for a fresh consolidation phase.”

“Big picture, we continue to eventually look for new highs above $1921, with resistance then seen next at $2000, then $2075/80.”

“Support at $1660 needs to hold to keep the immediate risk higher.”