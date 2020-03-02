In the latest figures, there are 202 new coronavirus infections, 42 new deaths were reported on Mar 1 in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 80,026. This brings the global coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 with new China count.

Hubei Province reported 196 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Mar 1, with 42 new deaths and 2,570 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 67,103 with 33,757 recovered and 2,803 dead. What the concerning thing is at this stage and what makes a difference is when you start to have people, such as within Italy or South Korea, who are transmitting it to other people in that area. This is what has spooked the markets as the cases get set for what the WHO may have to call, a pandemic.

Market implications

