Germany's Merkel: We want Brexit that results in close partnership with EU members

German Chancellor Angela Merkel crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they made it clear that they want a Brexit that results in close partnership with the EU member countries.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the EU was not compromising at all on Brexit and added that this attitude was making it more likely for the UK to leave without a deal on October 31.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to retrace its daily advance and was last up only 0.07% on the day at 1.2066.