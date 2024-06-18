German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index edges higher to 47.5 in June vs. 50.0 expected

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improves slightly to 47.5 in June.

EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0750 after the mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys.

The headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index edges a tad higher from 47.1 in May to 47.5 in June. The market consensus was for a 50.0 print.

The Current Situation Index, however, dropped from -72.3 in May to -73.8 in the same month, missing the estimates of -65.0 in the reported period.

The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index arrived at 51.3 in June, much higher than the May reading of 47.0. The data surpassed the market expectations of 47.8.

Key points

“Both the sentiment and the situation indicators stagnate.”

“These developments must be interpreted in the context of a constant situation indicator for the eurozone as a whole.”

“In contrast, the inflation expectations of the respondents increase, which is likely related to the inflation rate in may, which turned out higher than what was expected.”

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair is little changed after the mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The pair is losing 0.13% on the day to trade near 1.0720, at the press time.