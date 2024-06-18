German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index edges higher to 47.5 in June vs. 50.0 expected

- Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improves slightly to 47.5 in June.
- EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0750 after the mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys.
The headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index edges a tad higher from 47.1 in May to 47.5 in June. The market consensus was for a 50.0 print.
The Current Situation Index, however, dropped from -72.3 in May to -73.8 in the same month, missing the estimates of -65.0 in the reported period.
The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index arrived at 51.3 in June, much higher than the May reading of 47.0. The data surpassed the market expectations of 47.8.
Key points
“Both the sentiment and the situation indicators stagnate.”
“These developments must be interpreted in the context of a constant situation indicator for the eurozone as a whole.”
“In contrast, the inflation expectations of the respondents increase, which is likely related to the inflation rate in may, which turned out higher than what was expected.”
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair is little changed after the mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The pair is losing 0.13% on the day to trade near 1.0720, at the press time.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.18%
|0.25%
|0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.40%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.21%
|0.28%
|-0.24%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.25%
|0.24%
|-0.31%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.32%
|0.16%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.27%
|0.18%
|-0.33%
|AUD
|0.07%
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.32%
|0.27%
|0.47%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.28%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.47%
|-0.54%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.24%
|0.31%
|0.39%
|0.33%
|0.06%
|0.54%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above above 1.0700 after mixed ZEW sentiment data
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. The mixed ZEW sentiment data from Germany and the Euro area makes it difficult for the Euro to find demand as focus shifts to US data.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.2700 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds its feet, despite an upbeat mood, as US Treasury bond yields rebound. All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales data and Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus.
Gold range-play extends ahead of US Retail Sales data, Fedspeak
Gold price picks up fresh bids, despite a risk-on market sentiment. The US Dollar attempts a bounce even as the US Treasury bond yields turn south again. The path of least resistance appears down for Gold price amid a Bear Cross and a bearish RSI.
Is the Bitcoin price bottom here?
Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands. On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
Will SNB and BoE follow RBA's hold?
In a seventh consecutive hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained interest rates at 4.35% – the highest since 2011. While inflation is easing, the RBA cautions it's slower than anticipated and remains elevated.