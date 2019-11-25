German minister and US envoy have clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network - SCMP

The South China Morning Post has reported that the German minister and US envoy have clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing more criticism for her Huawei Technologies-friendly approach to 5G development, as the American ambassador to Germany called her economic minister’s remarks on cybersecurity an “insult” to the US.

The latest rift emerged as the minister, Peter Altmaier, one of Merkel’s few allies on her 5G approach, on Sunday compared concerns over potential spying by the Chinese government to previous phone-tapping by the “unreliable” US government.

Economic minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done.

US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’.

Earlier in the day, there were additional reports of Chinese interest in opening up relations with Europe, which can on;y be a supportive factor for the euro as the US becomes isolated.