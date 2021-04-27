German, French ministers back US on 21% global minimum corporate tax rate – Zeit

Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire voiced support for US President Joe Biden’s plan of a global minimum corporate tax rate of 21%, in a joint interview in Zeit Online on Tuesday.

Scholz said: “I, personally, have nothing against the US proposal.”

“If that is the result of negotiations, we would also be agreed,” Le Maire said.

Separately, Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said, “This tax fairness must also apply above all between digital and analog business models.”

Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that was working with G20 countries to agree on a minimum rate.

